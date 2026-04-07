Capello on the new national team manager: "I'll say it again: as far as I'm concerned, Mancini is out of the running"

From a sporting perspective, what happened in the Bosnia-Italy match is, to all intents and purposes, a disaster. This is the third World Cup we have failed to qualify for; unlike in the past, the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico (scheduled for 11 June to 19 July) will feature 48 qualified national teams. And Italy won’t be there. After 2018 and 2022, we must now write off 2026 as well. Just like that evening, when, in the post-match press conference, manager Rino Gattuso apologised to an entire nation, and did so with tears in his eyes. Before reaching an agreement on the mutual termination of his contract in the days that followed and stepping down from his post.



