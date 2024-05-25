Cape Towns Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's final league game of the campaign against the Urban Warriors.

Kaizer Chiefs play Cape Town Spurs in the final weekend of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season, knowing anything less than a win might cost them the MTN8 ticket.

After the axe, Spurs have nothing meaningful to fight for but will want to give their fans something to celebrate.

This will be coach Cavin Johnson's last game as Amakhosi head coach. The tactician has been serving on an interim basis after the Molefi Ntseki sacking.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Spurs and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.