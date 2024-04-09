Cape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' top-flight assignment against bottom-placed Urban Warriors.

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to collect a routine win in the Premier Soccer League when they play struggling Cape Town Spurs on Friday at the Athlone Stadium.

The defending champions have collected 49 points from the 19 games they have played, which translates to 15 wins and four draws.

Spurs have 12 points from 22 games and are 15 points from safety meaning they have to collect as many points as possible in the remaining games to boost their survival chances.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Spurs and Downs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.