Cape Town City vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League's iKapa Derby between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch in the midweek date.

City will continue their quest to get a 2024/25 Caf Champions League ticket when they host Stellies in the PSL assignment on Tuesday.

The Citizens are second on the table with 31 points from the 18 matches played, the same as third-placed SuperSport United who have an inferior goal difference.

Stellenbosch are currently placed fifth with 28 points from 17 games and a win might take them above City depending on the goal difference they will create.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Capa Derby, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.