GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' tricky top tier assignment against the Citizens in a midweek clash.

Orlando Pirates continue their push for the Caf Champions League place in the 2024/25 season when they play Cape Town City on Wednesday.

A win for the Soweto giants will be enough to take them behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns if Stellenbosch fail to win against Golden Arrows.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between City and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.