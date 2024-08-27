Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' cup fixture against the Citizens set for Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates continue their quest to win a third consecutive MTN8 this week with a tricky fixture against Cape Town City.

The midweek assignment will be the Soweto giants' fourth game already in the new 2024-25 season across all competitions.

The Citizens hope to cause an upset at home, ahead of the second leg of the semi-final that will be played on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between City and Bucs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

