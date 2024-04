GOAL gives you the details to follow the Citizens' Premier Soccer League date with Usuthu on Sunday in Cape Town.

Cape Town City returns to the DHL Stadium in the Mother City where they will be welcoming AmaZulu FC for the PSL clash on Sunday afternoon.

Victory for the Citizens will see them jump from seventh to fourth position in the PSL table, meanwhile, Usuthu are looking to push for the top eight spot.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between City and AmaZulu, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.