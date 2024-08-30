Can Kutlwano Letlhaku surpass Cassius Mailula & Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi gives guarantees - 'He has a realistic chance to go overseas'
The 18-year-old Masandawana midfielder made his top-flight league debut last season and has been primed for bigger things.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Letlhaku was promoted to the Downs first team last season
- He made one appearance last term
- Mangqithi sees him as the next best thing in SA football
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!