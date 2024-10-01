Can Kaizer Chiefs fans dare to hope despite demoralising and controversial Mamelodi Sundowns defeat?

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has already introduced a revamped strategy and a fresh batch of talented players eager to reclaim their former glory.

It has been ten seasons since Kaizer Chiefs last won the league, and this has been a hot topic among supporters.

How can the Phefeni Glamour Boys reclaim their status as one of the most dominant teams in South African football?

One of the major challenges has been consistency in leadership — Chiefs have had eight different coaches in the past decade.

The closest they came to winning the league was under Ernst Middendorp, but they tragically lost the title on the final day, drawing 1-1 with Baroka when all they needed was a win.

Despite the challenges, there is a renewed sense of optimism under coach Nabi.

He has brought a spark that the team has long been missing.

Although Chiefs suffered their first defeat of the season against Mamelodi Sundowns, the hope and belief that the glory days are returning remain alive.

This optimism can be seen in the sold-out stadiums and social media buzz around the club.

Here, GOAL unpacks why it is not all lost for Amakhosi despite their recent setback.