Can Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates break Mamelodi Sundowns' grip on PSL title? Buccaneers legend Moloi convinced 'Nedbank Cup was just a rehearsal'
The Brazilians have been crowned Premier Soccer League champions for seven consecutive seasons but a Sea Robbers great feels it's now time up.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Downs have won seven straight PSL titles
- Pirates and Chiefs struggle to break that dominance
- A Bucs legend feels the time is up for Downs