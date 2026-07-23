Torino president Urbano Cairo was among the Serie A club executives at today's Lega Assembly in Milan, where the new FIGC president Giovanni Malagò, the new technical director of the Italy national team Paolo Maldini and his adviser Leonardo set out their plan to revive Italian football.
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Cairo’s broadside at Maldini: “Too many eights and 10s to rebuild, we are not in the Soviet Union. Malagò should take a leaf out of Tavecchio’s book, he appointed Conte as head coach”
We need to act quickly
On the sidelines of the event, Cairo answered questions from the journalists present and aimed a few barbs at the leading figures of today's event: "I confirm my admiration for Malagò, he is a capable person who can do very well. Maldini and Leonardo made a very good impression on me, but things need to be done more quickly.As in every line of work, the first hundred days are decisive. The timescale must be shorter. Inheriting a negative situation is almost better, I have done it with companies that were almost bankrupt. What can they do in a hundred days? Change the rules to develop talent, talk about investment. I would rather talk about a plan from now to two or four years".
Conte? There is an immediate emergency
Urbano Cairo’s broadside ended with a pointed nod to the past: "The long term, as some economist used to say, is too long. We need to speed things up. No names were mentioned. In 2014 Tavecchio was elected and because of some gaffe he got off to an uphill start, but then the choice of Conte gave him great momentum. Malagò must be careful because the choices weigh on the president. Conte? I do not decide. There is an immediate emergency, not eight to 10 years; not even in the Soviet Union are such timescales allowed".
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