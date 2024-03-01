CafCL: Mamelodi Sundowns predicted XI vs TP Mazembe - Rhulani Mokwena to use his South American firepower in attack?

GOAL analyses Rhulani Mokwena's player pool and forecasts how he might arrange his Mamelodi Sundowns squad against TP Mazembe.

The Brazilians aim to conclude the Caf Champions League group stage atop the standings when they clash with TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, March 2nd.

Currently, the hosts lead Group A, with the visitors trailing closely behind, both teams tied at ten points each. Despite the match's outcome, both sides are assured of progressing to the knockout stages, having amassed a six-point lead in the group.

Sundowns extended their dominance in the group with a 2-0 victory over Nouadhibou, marking their third consecutive unbeaten match in the competition following a draw and a win against Pyramids in previous fixtures. Their sole defeat in the Champions League came against TP Mazembe in the second week on the road.

As Mokwena's squad aims to conclude the group stage with a win, GOAL provides insights into how he might structure his team, possibly sticking to the 3-4-3 formation.