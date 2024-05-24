Dr Patrice Motsepe of CafBackpagePix
Celine Abrahams

Caf President Dr Patrice Motsepe rules in favour of Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki following Mamelodi Sundowns incident

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesCupStephane Aziz KiCAF Champions LeagueYoung Africans

Aziz Ki's goal in the quarter-final stage of the Caf Champions League went unrecognized, ultimately resulting in their elimination.

  • Aziz Ki’s goal ruled out in Caf Champions League match
  • Sundowns win to progress to the semi-final round
  • Motsepe speaks out on the incident 
