Caf Champions League vs Premier Soccer League Invincibles: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena’s continental obsession

Winning the AFL, PSL title and making the final of the Nedbank Cup would almost certainly please just about any coach in South Africa.

However, the extremely ambitious and demanding Rhulani Mokwena doesn’t appear to be one of those coaches with his standards set extremely high at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 37-year-old is well on course to finish the season with an impressive treble comprising the AFL, PSL title as well as the Nedbank Cup, but that is not nearly enough for the astute tactician.

For as long as the youthful coach is unsuccessful in his bid to bring the elusive Caf Champions League title back to Chloorkop, it is safe to say Mokwena will not be happy with his exploits.

Even if Sundowns complete the treble this season, and finish their league campaign unbeaten, Mokwena insists he will feel unfulfilled after missing out on the big fish - the Champions League.

“I feel like I've let the club down, I feel like I've let the supporters down,” Mokwena told the media in the aftermath of his side’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Esperance.

“I feel like I've let this group down because it is my job to lead. And when we fail, it's my job to stand in front and assume the responsibility. So I don't think anything will make up for it.”

While Mokwena will have to wait till next season to get another shot at the elusive Champions League title, GOAL unpacks some of the reasons why the tactician still has something to smile about this season.