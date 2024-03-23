Mahlatse Makudubela, Young AfricansBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Caf Champions League: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Makudubela warns Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Yanga are here by merit'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansRhulani MokwenaThemba ZwaneTeboho Mokoena

The former Premier Soccer League star is now plying his trade in Tanzania and tells Downs about what they should expect against the Jangwani giants

  • Makudubela joined Yanga at the start of the 2023/24 season
  • Yanga are set to meet Downs in the Caf CL
  • The ex-PSL star explains what Downs should expect

