Germany's 2026 World Cup campaign begins on Sunday, when they face Curaçao. Since the Qatar World Cup and the home European Championship, the squad's profile has evolved significantly.
Yet in his Sky column, Lothar Matthäus identifies several players already stepping into leadership roles, outlining a clear defensive pecking order.
"I see Jonathan Tah as more of a defensive leader than Nico Schlotterbeck, although Nico has also performed his duties very well in the last two games. Nathaniel Brown has done well on the left side of defence," says Matthäus.
The record international also highlights two particularly important pillars of the team: "Neuer and captain Kimmich are the most experienced leaders in the DFB squad."
Finally, Matthäus highlights Kai Havertz, describing the forward as "a key player who has become indispensable, regardless of his position."