BVB News and Rumours: €40 million! A top European club is reportedly pursuing Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton

Borussia Dortmund could lose centre-back Waldemar Anton, according to The Mirror. The report claims Manchester United, third in last season's Premier League, are weighing a €40m bid after their scouts watched the German World Cup defender several times.

According to the report, the club that finished third in last season's Premier League is weighing a €40 million bid after United scouts observed the centre-back on multiple occasions. Manager Michael Carrick, who took over on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim's sacking at the start of the year and recently earned a two-year contract extension following a strong second half of the season, is keen to sign a new centre-back this summer, according to the Mirror.

The futures of injury-prone centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are uncertain, so Anton has been highlighted in bold on United's shortlist. Sky reported English interest in the Dortmund man back in March, with Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid also credited with an eye on the defender.

Yet Dortmund is unlikely to countenance selling Anton: the German international is a mainstay of Niko Kovac's back line, and personnel are thin on the ground after Niklas Süle's retirement and Emre Can's cruciate ligament injury.

Although centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck recently extended his contract, he included an exit clause that could still allow a move to a top international club after the World Cup.

Anton, who joined Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, is under contract with BVB until 2028. The 29-year-old has made the German World Cup squad as a backup centre-back behind first-choice pair Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah (FC Bayern). Should Joshua Kimmich be unavailable, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann could deploy Anton as a right-back for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.