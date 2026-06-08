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BVB, News and Rumours: Confusion surrounds Yan Couto! A new report contradicts rumours of interest from Italy

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Y. Couto
Z. Yohanna

A new report has dismissed the transfer rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund full-back Yan Couto. A young player who had been courted by the Westphalian club is set to move to England. News and rumours about BVB.

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  • FBL-GER-ITA-FRIENDLY-DORTMUND-JUVENTUSAFP

    BVB, Rumour: A new report refutes the speculation surrounding Yan Couto.

    Serie A surprise package Como 1907, currently fourth in the table, have held initial talks to sign Dortmund full-back Yan Couto. 

    According to Bild, no direct talks have taken place between Como, the player, or BVB; at this stage, only preliminary interest has been signalled. Nevertheless, Dortmund will not let the right-back leave on the cheap: to avoid a loss, they are holding out for a fee of €20–25 million.

    Couto's future is also tied to the right-back situation at BVB: rival Julian Ryerson is said to be on Manchester United's radar. 

    Should the Norwegian impress at the upcoming World Cup and then depart, a transfer for Couto would effectively be taken off the table. Another hurdle for the Italian Champions League side is the financial package: Couto is under a lucrative Dortmund contract until 2030, earning roughly €5 million per year. That means the ambitious, Cesc Fàbregas-coached Como would need to dig deep to secure his services.

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  • Preußen Münster v SV Elversberg - 2. BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Dortmund suffers a setback in the transfer market

    Borussia Dortmund have suffered a transfer setback: a highly sought-after top prospect has turned down BVB in favour of the English Premier League. 

    Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of 18-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder Zadok Yohanna, subject to final approvals, and have secured him on a long-term contract until 2031. For Swedish club AIK Solna, the deal secures a record transfer fee by a wide margin: The Athletic reports a fee of almost €25 million, while Sky values it at €28 million plus €2 million in add-ons.

    The young winger, who only moved to Sweden from his home country's Ikon Allah Football Academy in the summer of 2025, impressed in 18 matches, scoring five goals and providing four assists. His enormous potential had long been an open secret. 

    Sky adds that Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen had also been monitoring the youngster, but ultimately the financially powerful English club prevailed.

  • Borussia Dortmund transfer history: BVB's record sales

    PlayerPositionSold toYearTransfer fee
    Ousmane DembéléForwardFC Barcelona2017€148 million
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldReal Madrid2023£127m
    Jadon SanchoForwardManchester United2022€85 million
    Christian PulisicAttackChelsea FC2018€64 million
    Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAttackArsenal FC2023€63.75m

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