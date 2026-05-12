Until last weekend, Diant Ramaj was 1. FC Heidenheim's first-choice goalkeeper. Yet when the side travelled to Cologne and secured a 3-1 victory, it was suddenly Frank Feller—not the BVB loanee—between the posts for FCH.
"Frank Feller went into pre-season as our potential number one, then he got injured and was out for months. Recently, his form in training has been top-class. We haven't won many away games, but we have to win today. We're rewarding him for his performances, and maybe he'll bring us a bit of luck too," explained Heidenheim manager Frank Schmidt before the match.
Ramaj, for his part, had "expected" the demotion, adding, "We're very clear in our communication. We don't beat about the bush and leave players in the dark; we always tell it like it is. Even if it's rubbish, we say so. That's what we thrive on – that team spirit," said Schmidt, whose side can still harbour hopes of avoiding relegation following their win at FC.
Ramaj, who is now likely to be on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Mainz 05, will return to Dortmund once his loan expires in the summer. BVB signed the 24-year-old keeper from Ajax Amsterdam in February 2025, and his contract with Borussia runs until 2029.
Whether Ramaj has a future at BVB remains uncertain, however. WAZ recently reported that the runners-up are also considering selling the goalkeeper.