BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund is planning an unusual investment worth tens of millions

The Borussia Dortmund supporter who received emergency resuscitation at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday has died, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The man was rushed to Dortmund Hospital after collapsing during the match, and he passed away later that day, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten.
“It is with great sadness that Borussia Dortmund has learnt that the BVB fan who received emergency medical treatment at the stadium last Saturday has died,” the club wrote on Tuesday. “In these difficult hours, the thoughts of the entire BVB family are with his family and friends.”
The supporter had collapsed in the Südtribüne during Saturday’s home match against Bayer Leverkusen (0-1). A few minutes into the second half, both sets of fans briefly stopped cheering; by the final whistle they were uniting to sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
A stadium announcement informed supporters that the fan had been resuscitated and taken to hospital.
(SID)