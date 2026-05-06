That run was not sustainable. Nine months after his high-profile move, Pavard sits with Marseille in sixth place in Ligue 1, and the club's European hopes are fading. With only one win in their last five matches, the numbers are stacked against Les Olympiens; De Zerbi, brought in amid high expectations, is already gone, and the club must also deal with fierce fan protests, the misuse of pyrotechnics and Benatia's resignation.

Pavard himself is also struggling: his return to France has not lived up to expectations, and the loan deal is set to expire in the summer with little indication that it will be extended. Media reports suggest that Marseille view the €15m buy-option in his loan deal as too expensive; if the club fails to secure European qualification, a permanent transfer appears unlikely.

On the pitch, too, Pavard has not consistently provided the defensive security Marseille expected. He has started 36 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists, yet he has not made a decisive impact. Just as during his spell at Bayern Munich, impressive outings were followed by inexplicable errors and jittery performances—a pattern that clouds his overall rating and appears to have convinced OM's hierarchy to send him back to Milan after June.