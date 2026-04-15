Bundesliga star responds to Arsenal & Man City interest after 'staggering' transfer valuation

A potential €65m deal represents a massive financial commitment, placing the youngster amongst the most expensive defenders in football history. Despite the immense pressure that such a figure brought, the left-back insisted his priorities remained on the pitch rather than discussing transfer records.

Addressing the reported price tag and his plans for the post-season, Brown added: “It’s a truly staggering sum. But frankly speaking, I’m not giving numbers like that, or the possibility of a transfer this summer, a second thought.

"My focus is entirely on Eintracht and our goal of qualifying for Europe. And after that, I would really love to be part of the World Cup squad. Then, I’ll see what happens in the summer. It’s hard to make plans in football, which is why I don’t dwell on it.”