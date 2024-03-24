Bullish Bafana Bafana coach Broos looking beyond Algeria friendly - 'There will be no excuses against Nigeria and Zimbabwe'

Getty Michael MadyiraBullish Bafana Bafana coach Broos looking beyond Algeria friendly - 'There will be no excuses against Nigeria and Zimbabwe'South AfricaNigeriaHugo BroosWorld Cup Qualification CAFAlgeria vs South AfricaAlgeriaFriendliesZimbabweThe ex-Cameroon trainer says the result between Bafana and the Desert Foxes will not matter but acknowledges World Cup qualifiers will be crunch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBafana are in Algeria for friendly matches They are preparing for June's World Cup qualifiers Broos' eyes are already on the Nigeria and Zim games