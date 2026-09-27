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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Buffon: "For Juventus, finishing first would be an extraordinary job by the manager together with all the directors and the lads"

Juventus
G. Buffon

Former Juventus goalkeeper: "Spalletti is a certainty for Juventus. In my view, he showed that last year"

Gianluigi Buffon, the former Italy and Juventus goalkeeper, was in Ancona on Saturday for Operazione Nostalgia and spoke about the current Juve side.


As reported by TuttoJuve.com, he said: "Spalletti is a certainty for Juventus. In my view, he showed that last year in his first six months at Juventus. Unfortunately, they did not go into the Champions League, but I never cling to bad luck or misfortune; however, some matches they played very well did not go as they would have deserved. And unfortunately, that was paid for at a very high price".

  • On the prospects for the current season: "Juventus can certainly be competitive, without making declarations that would make no sense, but that does not mean winning or being Inter's main challengers. They are a team who can have a meaningful season and qualify for the Champions League. Finishing first would then be an extraordinary achievement by the manager together with all the directors and the lads".

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