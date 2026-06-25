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Bruno Fernandes' stance on summer transfer away from Man Utd revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ready to pounce
Fernandes commits to Old Trafford stay
According to talkSPORT, Fernandes is set to stay at United, despite swirling speculation regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. Although Fernandes didn’t hold any formal talks with the club over his future before the World Cup, he has already told team-mates and those close to his circle that he intends to remain in Manchester.
The 31-year-old remains a cornerstone of the project at United, and while curiosity regarding his next move has been high, the midfielder appears settled. With one year left on his existing contract and a further one-year extension option held by the club, United officials are relaxed about the situation, even with a €65 million (£56m) release clause in his deal that is valid for non-English clubs.
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Al-Nassr and Saudi giants remain alert
The interest from the Middle East is far from a new development, as Saudi sides Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad all made approaches last summer. Fernandes was tempted by a move to Al-Hilal in particular ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, but decided in the end that the best football and family decision was to remain at Old Trafford.
According to talkSPORT, Saudi interest hasn't faded, with Al-Nassr still keen to reunite Fernandes with his international strike partner Cristiano Ronaldo. Further complicating the links is the fact that Portugal manager Roberto Martinez is reportedly in talks to take over the Riyadh-based side after the World Cup.
Past frustrations and Amorim's influence
Fernandes' future hasn't always been so certain, especially following a bombshell interview where he suggested the United hierarchy might have been open to selling him. "The club wanted me to leave. I told the directors that, I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even with the manager wanting me to stay, the club would let me," Fernandes previously told Canal 11.
However, the landscape at Carrington has shifted significantly since those comments. Former manager Ruben Amorim is understood to have played a vital role in convincing Fernandes to stay, and current boss Michael Carrick is equally desperate for his captain to remain at the heart of the team.
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A record-breaking talisman
Since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has established himself as one of the most productive players in the club's modern history, racking up 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 appearances. His impact has not waned with age; last season, he registered a Premier League high 21 assists, breaking the single-season record previously shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
His elite form has carried onto the international stage during the current World Cup cycle. He registered his first goal contribution of the tournament when teeing up Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal in a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.