Once again, Amakhosi were unable to clinch all three points in their recent Premier Soccer League match.

Interim coach Cavin Johnson's team allowed their lead to slip, resulting in a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday evening.

While the single point earned pushed the Glamour Boys back into eighth place on the PSL log standings, the team's performances are falling short of satisfying their dedicated supporters.

GOAL reflects on the reactions of the Amakhosi faithful on social media.