Broos lauds Kaizer Chiefs' Nabi appointment - 'Amakhosi finishing seventh, eighth not good for South African football'
The South Africa national team coach is convinced the new Amakhosi mentor has all the qualities to help the team get positive results consistently.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Nabi was appointed Chiefs coach two months ago
- He has a tough task to make Amakhosi Mzansi giants again
- Broos convinced the Tunisian will deliver