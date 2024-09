South Africa displayed an uninspiring performance against the Cranes and could not collect maximum points at home.

Bafana Bafana drew 2-2 with Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier Group K match on Friday night.

It was a match in which Bafana went ahead through Lyle Foster's 14th-minute goal but they found themselves behind early in the second half.

Substitute Thalente Mbatha then saved the day for South Africa deep into stoppage time and coach Hugo Broos responded to what transpired.