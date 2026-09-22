In these cases the manager is the first to bear responsibility, but he cannot be the only one. The squad has been poorly built and in some areas there are no alternatives to the starters. United spent a total of £150 million in the summer transfer window on Tielemans, Santos and Baleba, although the latter has not yet been seen because of an ankle problem. That was less than half of what Tottenham (£315 million) and Chelsea (£348 million) spent, and a third of what City invested (£451 million). Liverpool (£227 million) and Arsenal (£195 million) also spent more than United, as did newly promoted Ipswich (£190 million) and Hull City (£151 million).



