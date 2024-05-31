Bring the penalties on! Riveiro adamant shootout 'is not a lottery' hinting Orlando Pirates' Chaine can stop Mamelodi Sundowns just like in the MTN8

BackpagepixSeth WillisBring the penalties on! Riveiro adamant shootout 'is not a lottery' hinting Orlando Pirates' Chaine can stop Mamelodi Sundowns just like in the MTN8CupOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCSipho ChaineRonwen WilliamsThe Spanish Guitar is confident his team can outdo Masandawana if this weekend's final goes all the way to penalties.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBucs to play Downs in Nedbank Cup finalPirates are chasing a Cup double over MasandawanaRiveiro is optimistic Chaine can save the team during penaltiesArticle continues below