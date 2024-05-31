Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2023Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Bring the penalties on! Riveiro adamant shootout 'is not a lottery' hinting Orlando Pirates' Chaine can stop Mamelodi Sundowns just like in the MTN8

CupOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCSipho ChaineRonwen Williams

The Spanish Guitar is confident his team can outdo Masandawana if this weekend's final goes all the way to penalties.

  • Bucs to play Downs in Nedbank Cup final
  • Pirates are chasing a Cup double over Masandawana
  • Riveiro is optimistic Chaine can save the team during penalties
