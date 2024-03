The ex-Amakhosi shot-stopper made some shocking claims against his former teammate Itumeleng Khune.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo said Itumeleng Khune was always favoured to start in goal even after not performing well at training.

The retired goalkeeper said he felt he was being treated like a "side chick" at the Soweto giants.

His remarks sparked reactions from fans and GOAL goes through some of the supporters' comments.