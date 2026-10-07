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Lionel Messi Argentina GFXGOAL
Loai Mohamed
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Breaking the Brazil jinx and the England epic: 10 unforgettable moments in Messi's career with Argentina

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The Flea's journey with the Albiceleste is full of thrilling moments: here are the highlights

Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on a 21-year career with the Argentina national team. His final match in the "Albiceleste" shirt came in the capital Buenos Aires, where team-mates wept and fans paid a huge tribute to their historic star.

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Benin closed out Messi's international journey, in a match billed as "the last dance". The number 10 left the pitch to a massive ovation.

Across more than two decades, Messi ran the full emotional gauntlet with his country. Failures and disappointments gave way to World Cup glory, and he became one of the most prominent players in the history of Argentine football.

Below are the top 10 moments in Messi's career with Argentina, according to a report published by the British newspaper The Sun.

  • A superb start to the World Cup

    Messi made his first World Cup appearance during Argentina's clash with Serbia and Montenegro at the 2006 World Cup.

    He came on in the 74th minute. Within those few minutes, the young star set up a goal for Hernán Crespo before scoring Argentina's sixth himself, becoming the youngest Argentine ever to score at a World Cup at the age of 18 years and 358 days.

    Argentina won 6-0 and booked their place in the round of 16.

  • Beijing Olympics gold

    Messi almost missed the 2008 Beijing Olympics altogether. Barcelona tried to block him from travelling to take part in the tournament.

    Pep Guardiola changed that. His new coach at the time stepped in to clear the way for Messi to join the Olympic squad, where he lined up alongside Sergio Agüero, Juan Román Riquelme and Ángel Di María.

    Facing Nigeria in the final, Messi teed up the winner for Di María to fire Argentina to gold.

  • The Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup

    Argentina needed a moment of Messi magic against Iran at the 2014 World Cup.

    The match was drifting towards a goalless draw. Then, in the 91st minute, Messi collected the ball, cut inside and curled a superb strike from outside the box into the net.

    That goal sent Argentina through to the knockout stages. Messi scored four goals and claimed man of the match in four consecutive games.

    For the first time in 24 years, Argentina reached a World Cup final. They lost the title to Germany, but Messi walked away with the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

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  • The breaking of Batistuta's record

    For 14 years, Gabriel Batistuta's 56 goals stood as the record for Argentina's all-time top scorer.

    Messi tore it down against the United States at the Copa América. He curled a superb free kick into the top corner, beyond goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

    He hasn't stopped since 2016. Messi has added 71 more goals to reach 127 in total, leaving Batistuta down in second place.

  • Saving Argentina from missing the 2018 World Cup

    In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Argentina faced the threat of missing the tournament for the first time in 47 years.

    A win over Ecuador in Quito would have sealed their place in Russia. Then the hosts stunned them with a goal inside 30 seconds.

    Messi answered in the manner that had become his trademark. He scored a hat-trick to turn the tie around and send his country to the 2018 World Cup.

  • Ending the Brazil curse and winning the Copa América

    Matches between Argentina and Brazil have always been among the most thrilling in football, but Brazil held the upper hand during the early years of Messi's international career.

    Six matches brought the two sides together after Messi's emergence. Brazil won four of them and the other two ended level, leaving Argentina without a single victory.

    Messi and his team-mates finally broke the deadlock in the final of the 2021 Copa América at the Maracanã, where Ángel Di María struck the game's only goal.

    That title handed Messi his first major trophy with the senior national team. It ended a long wait and silenced the critics who had hammered him for failing to win anything major with Argentina.

  • The Netherlands' battle in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final

    In the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands, Messi produced one of his most controversial and brilliant moments all at once.

    Slicing through the Dutch defence in exceptional fashion, he set up Argentina's first goal with a stunning no-look pass to Nahuel Molina.

    The Netherlands dragged themselves level in the dying moments and the match went to penalties. Messi kept his composure and led Argentina to a 4-3 shootout win, after a 2-2 draw at the end of normal and extra time.

    Messi also confronted the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, celebrating in front of him with a "Topo Gigio" gesture.

    Back in the spotlight during the television interview afterwards, Messi aimed his famous line at Dutch striker Wout Weghorst: "What are you looking at, fool?".

  • The turning point against Mexico and Croatia

    Argentina began the 2022 World Cup with a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia, leaving them under threat of an early exit from the group stage.

    Against Mexico, they needed a win to avoid a genuine crisis. The match stayed goalless until the 64th minute.

    Then came the breakthrough. Messi collected a pass from Di Maria, took a single touch and unleashed a powerful low shot from outside the box that found the back of the net.

    From there, Argentina transformed from a struggling side into world champions.

    In the semi-final against Croatia, Messi produced one of his standout individual moments. He got the better of Josko Gvardiol on the touchline before laying the ball off to Julian Alvarez, who scored the third goal and sealed Argentina's progress to the final.

  • Messi and Mbappé in the dream final

    The 2022 World Cup final was the showdown Messi had long awaited to win his most coveted title.

    Messi scored twice against France. Kylian Mbappe hit straight back with a hat-trick to serve up one of the most thrilling finishes in World Cup history.

    Both men converted their penalties in the shootout, before Emiliano Martinez's brilliance sealed the title for Argentina.

    Four major tournaments had ended in disappointment. Now Messi finally lifted the World Cup, fulfilling the dream and placing himself alongside Maradona in the history of Argentine football.

  • England's legendary night

    One of world football's fiercest rivalries flared back into life when Argentina met England at the 2026 World Cup.

    The atmosphere crackled before a ball was kicked. Argentine fans roared so loudly they drowned out the English anthem.

    Anthony Gordon handed England the lead. Yet at 39, Messi proved decisive in turning the contest on its head.

    Two moments from the Argentine star swung it. The first set up Enzo Fernandez to equalise five minutes from time, the second a right-footed pass that Lautaro Martinez headed home.

    That took Messi to 12 assists across his World Cup career, another record to his name, and dragged Argentina into a second successive final.

    Spain ended Argentina's run in the final, but victory over England in Messi's penultimate match for his country handed his international career one more unforgettable chapter, further cementing his place among the greatest in Argentina's history.