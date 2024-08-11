Break the curse! Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino has a point to prove at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ signing of the former Mamelodi Sundowns star has received mixed reactions from the club’s supporters.

The Uruguayan is the latest to switch Chloorkop for Naturena, following in the footsteps of Katlego Mphela, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro, to name a few.

Chiefs have had more misses than hits with players from Sundowns and this has led to some fans being unsure about what to expect from the latest player to make the move in Sirino.

The 33-year-old comes highly recommended by new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi who was adamant the diminishing midfielder would add quality to his new side.

The Tunisian has not minced his words when speaking about the quality of the current Chiefs squad, sending a clear message to his bosses about the calibre of player he wants to recruit.

Sirino was one of the players handpicked by Nabi himself as the former Young Africans mentor looks to address some issues within a Chiefs team that has underachieved for the longest time.

Chiefs’ new man Sirino will be under a lot of scrutiny and pressure to deliver as he looks to repay the faith shown in him by Nabi and the club.

Here, GOAL unpacks why the former Bolivar star has a point to prove at Chiefs, detailing some of the attributes he brings as he looks to become the Soweto giants’ messiah this season.

