Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon PetersenBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Brandon Petersen believes Kaizer Chiefs are ready to win silverware - 'It’s never too soon to start expecting trophies'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsB. Petersen

The Cape Town-born shot-stopper is adamant the Glamour Boys will bring smiles to the club's fans' faces this season. 

  • Petersen says Chiefs are ready to win trophies
  • They have gone for nine years without winning silverware
  • The keeper faces stiff competition at Amakhosi
