Bouaddi fifth: Barcelona star pips Yamal and Diomande to claim promising award

Pau Cubarsi, the Barcelona star, has become the strong favourite to win the 2026 Golden Boy award.

Cubarsi has turned heads with his form for Barcelona and Spain. The 19-year-old sits among the top 10 in the Ballon d'Or standings, and he now leads the race for the 2026 Golden Boy award.

Sport newspaper reported: "In the latest update of the standings for the best young player in the world award, published today, Thursday, Cubarsi took the lead with a gap of 700 points over his team-mate Lamine Yamal, who was crowned with it in 2024."

Completing the podium is one of Real Madrid's latest summer signings, Yan Diomande, who joined the Spanish capital for a fixed fee of 125 million euros, plus a further 15 million euros in variables.

Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery comes in third, trailing the Barcelona defender by 6000 points.

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, tipped as a possible replacement for Rodri at Manchester City, occupies fifth place.