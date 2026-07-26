Borussia Dortmund have made their intentions even clearer, and for AC Milan the path to Kostas Karetas, the 2007-born attacking midfielder at Racing Genk, is becoming increasingly complicated. Speaking after the German club's latest friendly before flying out for their tour of Japan, sporting director Nils-Ole Book admitted their priority in the transfer market is to add more attacking firepower and bring in two reinforcements in that area.
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Borussia Dortmund step up their move for Konstantinos Karetsas: sporting director Book prepares the decisive meeting with Genk, what is filtering through on AC Milan
The words of sporting director Book
Asked by Sky Deutschland about the equally persistent rumours surrounding Cologne striker Said El Mala, Ole Book gave this response on Borussia Dortmund's transfer plans: "In principle, I think everyone knows that we do not comment on players who are not Borussia Dortmund players. I am pleased that the club are proving to be so tight-lipped, so that nothing else leaks out, because the amount of false information in recent days has been truly remarkable." He then went into specifics on the next targets: "We would already have liked to sign an attacking player, but in the end you also have to take into account the laws of the market and keep up with the times. Timing is absolutely crucial. We know what we want for two attacking positions".
Decisive mission?
Borussia Dormund, after already losing Karim Adeyemi to Barcelona and with Julian Brandt also heading for the exit as Leeds push hard, have identified El Mala and Karetsas as the two ideal profiles for their squad and, in the Greek's case, important developments are expected very shortly. Ole Book, in fact, will not travel to Asia with the team because, between Monday and Tuesday, he will fly to Belgium to meet the Genk hierarchy again and try to seal the deal.
The negotiations
Racing will not offer any discounts and are holding firm on their stance: Karetsas will only leave for a guaranteed €35 million, which could rise to €40 million through certain bonuses. Borussia Dortmund's latest offer, which Racing sent straight back, was worth €30 million plus €5 million, according to Sky Deutschland. The German club will need to improve that bid, though they are hoping the agreement already reached with the player on a contract until June 2031 will help.
AC Milan’s position
Right now AC Milan, who according to Belgian and Greek sources are huge admirers of Karetsas' profile, (who would fit perfectly with Ruben Amorim's request for a left-footed attacking midfielder to play behind the central striker), start from a position of disadvantage. After spending around €100 million on the signings of Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, AC Milan are now focused mainly on outgoings to free up places and raise cash. Chief among them is Rafa Leao's departure, with the player at the centre of a transfer derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Until that situation is resolved, AC Milan are unlikely to make a concrete move for another signing, which could open the door for Dortmund to push for Karetsas.
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