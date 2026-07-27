Asked by Sky Deutschland about the similarly persistent rumours surrounding Cologne striker Said El Mala, Ole Book responded as follows on Dortmund's transfer strategy: "As a matter of principle, I think everyone knows that we do not comment on players who are not Borussia Dortmund players. I am pleased that the club are proving so tight-lipped, so that nothing more leaks out, because the amount of false information in recent days has really been remarkable." He then gave more detail on the next targets: "We would already have liked to sign an attacking player, but in the end you also have to take the laws of the market into account and move with the times. Timing is absolutely crucial. We know what we want for two attacking positions".