Borussia Dortmund have made their move clearer, and for AC Milan the path to Kostas Karetas, the 2007-born attacking midfielder on Racing Genk's books, is now getting more complicated. Speaking on the sidelines of the German club's latest friendly before leaving for their tour of Japan, sporting director Nils-Ole Book said the priority in the transfer market is to strengthen the team's attacking options and bring in two reinforcements in that area.
Translated by
Borussia Dortmund step up their move for Konstantinos Karetsas: sporting director Book prepares the decisive meeting with Genk, what is emerging on AC Milan
Sporting director Book’s words
Asked by Sky Deutschland about the similarly persistent rumours surrounding Cologne striker Said El Mala, Ole Book responded as follows on Dortmund's transfer strategy: "As a matter of principle, I think everyone knows that we do not comment on players who are not Borussia Dortmund players. I am pleased that the club are proving so tight-lipped, so that nothing more leaks out, because the amount of false information in recent days has really been remarkable." He then gave more detail on the next targets: "We would already have liked to sign an attacking player, but in the end you also have to take the laws of the market into account and move with the times. Timing is absolutely crucial. We know what we want for two attacking positions".
Decisive mission?
Borussia Dormund, having already lost Karim Adeyemi to Barcelona and set to officially part ways with Julian Brandt soon too, with Leeds pushing hard,have identified El Mala and Karetsas as the two ideal profiles for their squad. As for the Greek, significant developments are expected very shortly. Ole Book will not travel to Asia with the team because he will fly to Belgium between Monday and Tuesday to meet Genk’s senior management again and try to finalise the deal.
The negotiations
Racing will not offer any discounts and will not shift from their position: they want a guaranteed €35 million for Karetsas, which could rise to €40 million through certain bonuses. Borussia Dortmund’s latest offer, which Racing sent back, was €30 million plus €5 million, according to Sky Deutschland. Dortmund will need to improve that bid, though the German club hope to use the agreement already reached with the player on a contract running until June 2031.
AC Milan’s position
Right now AC Milan, who according to Belgian and Greek sources are very keen on Karetsas' profile, (who would fit perfectly with Ruben Amorim's demand for a left-footed attacking midfielder behind the central striker), are on the back foot. After investing around €100 million in the signings of Gonçalo Ramos and Mario Gila, AC Milan are now focused mainly on the departures that need to be completed to free up places and raise funds. Above all Rafa Leao's, who is at the centre of a transfer tug of war between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Until that situation is resolved, AC Milan are unlikely to make a concrete move for another signing, which could open the door for Dortmund's move for Karetsas.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting