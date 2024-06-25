Booted Out! Kaizer Chiefs release Sifiso Hlanti, Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe ahead of Nasreddine Nabi arrival

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsBooted Out! Kaizer Chiefs release Sifiso Hlanti, Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe ahead of Nasreddine Nabi arrivalPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSifiso HlantiKeagan DollyNasreddine NabiAmakhosi are reportedly clearing out as they aim to strengthen the squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs reportedly release trioHlanti, Dolly & Sithebe free to find new clubsMore changes are expected to be made at AmakhosiArticle continues below