Keagan Dolly, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2024Backpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Booted Out! Kaizer Chiefs release Sifiso Hlanti, Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe ahead of Nasreddine Nabi arrival

Premier Soccer League

Amakhosi are reportedly clearing out as they aim to strengthen the squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

  • Chiefs reportedly release trio
  • Hlanti, Dolly & Sithebe free to find new clubs
  • More changes are expected to be made at Amakhosi
