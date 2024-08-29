Bongani Zungu: What's next for the former Mamelodi Sundowns & Bafana Bafana midfielder? Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates possible options?

Bongani Zungu and his camp need to decide on the midfielder's future as he is still in the wilderness after Mamelodi Sundowns exit.

Zungu was expected to join Wydad Casablanca where he would have reunited with former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

However, after what Mokwena described as a complicated deal, the negotiations broke down between the Moroccan giants and Zungu's camp. This now begs the question - where is Zungu going to play his football in the 2024/25 season?

Here, GOAL dives into some options that Zungu may consider as he is at the latter stages of his career and would want to get the best deal, which makes financial and football sense.

