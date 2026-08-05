Social media in Turkey erupted as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon, with a huge wave of tweets welcoming him ahead of his official move to Trabzonspor.
"Welcome to the Egyptian King" and "Trabzon has become the capital of football" flooded the platform "X", as thousands of fans hailed the arrival of one of the world's best players.
Fan accounts turned into digital celebration arenas. Supporters posted videos and welcome images designed specially for the occasion, capturing the excitement that has gripped the city since news broke of progress in the negotiations.
The moment Salah landed on Turkish soil, Trabzonspor fans launched a string of trending hashtags. #HoşgeldinSalah, #KralTrabzonda and #EfsaneGeldi topped the list of the most talked-about in Turkey within hours.
Optimism poured through the replies. Most fans agreed that Salah's arrival is not merely the signing of a player but the "deal of the century" that will change the balance of power in the Premier League, as some fan accounts put it while citing the local newspapers.