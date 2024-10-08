Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Blow to Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi update on Gaston Sirino's injury and return date

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsG. SirinoN. Nabi

The former Masandawana player sustained an injury in a recent outing and Amakhosi have now shared the latest news about their star.

  • Sirino joined Chiefs from Sundowns
  • He has played a critical part in three competitive games
  • The Glamour Boys share latest news on his injury
