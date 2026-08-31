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إنزاجي - بنزيما - الهلالkooora
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Billions and clean financial play: Benzema's shock and the golden attack that lands Al-Hilal in trouble!

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Al-Zaeem makes waves in the transfer market

Al-Hilal are not simply entering the transfer market. They appear to reopen it every time everyone assumes the curtain has fallen. Big names arrive, others leave, contracts worth enormous sums get signed, and then settlements and loans drag the picture back to square one, in one of the most controversial squad rebuilds Saudi football has seen in recent times.

Since last January, the movements of "the Boss" have become a constant talking point among fans and media, not only for the value of the deals but for the speed at which the shape of the team keeps changing. 

Read also.. Video.. Walid Al-Farraj drops a bombshell: this is why Benzema decided to retire!

The club signed stars, let some of them go, then went back and signed new names in almost the same positions. It is as if Al-Hilal never give themselves long enough to test one project before moving on to the next.

What strikes you even more is the growing chorus demanding that Financial Fair Play rules be applied to Al-Hilal as the scale of their spending has ballooned. The club wields a purchasing power that many of their rivals simply cannot match.

Set the regulatory row aside, though, and a more awkward sporting question remains. If all this money is being spent, why has it not yet turned into complete dominance over the league and Asia?

  • From January: Al-Hilal does not rest

    The list alone reveals the scale of the movement at Al-Hilal. Since January, the club has struck a series of signings that included Karim Benzema, Rayan Al-Dosari, Pablo Mari, Murad Hawsawi, Sultan Mundash, Karim Benzema, Simon Bouabre and Mohamed Kader Mety.

    Add to that Abdullah Al-Anzi, Sabri Dahal, Nawaf Al-Habashi, Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh and Mohammed Mahzari from the current window, and then the focus shifted to the big names. In came the Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, followed by the Englishman Ollie Watkins, then the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. Al-Hilal's attacking front has become an open workshop that never stops.

    Here, precisely, lies the paradox. The club was not short of attacking options before all this spending. It already had a group of names capable of making a difference.

    Yet the management chose to add more, as if the goal was no longer just to reinforce the attack but to build a front line that could compete with any team in the world in terms of names.

    Football, though, does not hand titles to whoever owns the most glittering names. Sometimes an abundance of stars is the start of a new problem. Every player needs his role, every star needs minutes, and the system needs time to understand itself.

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    Benzema: a major deal and an end sooner than expected

    Amid all this spending, the Karim Benzema file has become the most controversial. Al-Hilal signed a striker of Ballon d'Or calibre, only for news of his departure to surface soon after. Then came the huge figures attached to the financial settlement, estimated at around 25 million euros.

    Here the picture becomes more complicated. Benzema did not succeed, yes, but the deal itself barely lasted before the club started hunting for an alternative.

     Roughly six months were enough for Al-Hilal to face a fresh decision. Watkins then emerged as a potential replacement, opening another chapter in the story.

    The problem is not that a deal failed. That happens in football. The real problem is when the same cycle repeats itself: a huge deal, then a lack of conviction, then a terminated contract or loan, then another huge deal. At that point the matter is no longer purely technical. It turns into a question about the cost of mistakes and the speed of decision-making.

    Seen from this angle, Benzema has become a symbol of an entire phase within Al-Hilal. A major global name can arrive today, then find himself outside the project tomorrow if he does not quickly align with the technical vision.

  • imago-sport-1080255964.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Huge sums of money: results still under examination

    Al-Hilal didn't spend only on Benzema. Their squad has seen a flurry of moves, including the departures of Joao Cancelo, Mateo Batouye and Malcom de Oliveira through mutual terminations, plus the loan of Darwin Nunez, who failed to make the expected impact during his first spell.

    Nunez sums up the whole paradox. He arrived from Liverpool in a deal loaded with ambition, only to find himself frozen out and shipped off on loan. At the same time, Al-Hilal went hunting for a new striker and landed Watkins.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

    Throw in the transfers of Somerville, Martinelli and Watkins, and the picture starts to look like one huge, rolling financial operation, especially up front. Big names arrive. Big names leave. The bill never stops.

    Two things must be kept separate here. Heavy spending doesn't automatically point to a financial violation, and any talk of financial fair play needs regulations and official data before it becomes a genuine accusation.

     The sporting question is a different one: how efficient is the spending, and can the team turn this investment into silverware?

    Al-Hilal, in particular, can't afford to argue that building takes years. They fight for the league and the AFC Champions League every single season, and their fans care far less about the list of stars than about what ends up in the club's trophy cabinet.

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  • imago-sport-1081063979.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

    The golden attack: will it become a treasure or an endless bill?

    Al-Hilal may now possess one of the most exciting attacking lines in the league, but the strongest attack on paper does not necessarily mean the strongest team on the pitch. 

    Watkins, Martinelli and Summerville can all make a difference. Their true success will only show when the team stops changing its make-up every few months and lets its system grow and settle.

    The Al-Hilal equation looks like a double-edged sword. Financial power lets the club fix mistakes quickly, but it may also push them into hasty decisions whenever a player or project falters, so the wheel of change keeps turning endlessly.

    Most striking of all, these attacking investments have not yet delivered the dominance fans expect from a squad of this value. The league needs continuity. Asia needs solidity. Major titles are sometimes decided by a defensive detail more than by a new attacking name.

    So the real question is no longer: who will Al-Hilal sign next? It is this: can Al-Hilal finally stop buying solutions and start building a system that does not need constant change?

    Should "the Boss" turn this purchasing power into a cohesive team, the new attacking trio could become a golden generation that imposes itself for years.

     But if the policy of comings and goings, settlements and loans continues, the billions that generate noise in the transfer market may turn into nothing more than a huge bill for a project that has not yet found its stability.

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