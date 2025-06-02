'Big mouth & a tiny heart' - Mario Balotelli told he is a 'sad' story by ex-team-mate as 'Why Always Me?' mentality was always going to prevent him from being 'one of the best strikers' M. Balotelli Inter Serie A Italy Manchester City Genoa

Mario Balotelli has been told that he had a "big mouth and a tiny heart", with his 'Why Always Me?' mentality preventing him from becoming "the best".