Ange Postecoglou has no doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr's head coach confirmed his captain is fit and available for the next match, with nothing standing in the way of his involvement. "Ronaldo is always ready," he told the press conference, a clear message to Al-Alami's fans before the clash with Al-Fateh.

Questions over the future of several squad members, the goalkeepers chief among them, prompted the Australian to address the competition within his ranks. His focus, he insisted, is the group he has right now.

"My role is to deal with the players currently here, and they are all present in the team," Postecoglou said. "The competition between them is good, and everyone is putting in good performances." The message was plain. Every starting spot remains up for grabs, and the coaching staff view no player as being outside their plans.