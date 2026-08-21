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الأهلي - دوري روشنai - Gemini
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Between conspiracy and betrayal: who demolished Al-Ahly's empire and stole the joy of its fans?

FEATURES
M. Jaissle
R. Mahrez
F. Kessie
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Germany
Algeria
Côte d’Ivoire
Saudi Arabia

What is happening inside the fortress of trophies?

Al-Ahli were living through one of the finest periods in their modern history. A team that had recovered its standing. Fans who had returned to the stands dreaming of writing more history, a coach who had built a stable technical project, and stars who had become part of the team's identity. But reaching the summit raised a difficult question: why does Al-Ahli seem to be tearing down what it built itself?

In a short space of time, the club lost several of the most important pillars of its project. Riyad Mahrez departed after three seasons as one of the team's most important players. Franck Kessié followed once his contract ended, while the biggest shock came when Matthias Jaissle left before the start of the new season for Newcastle United. 

These were not passing figures. All three contributed to Al-Ahli's crowning in the AFC Champions League Elite across the past two editions, alongside the Saudi Super Cup.

Read also.. Waleed Al-Farraj opens fire: I don't know the reason for Benzema's presence!

For Al-Ahli's fans, something incomprehensible was happening inside the club. How could a team that had built a squad to lead it to continental dominance twice in a row enter a new phase by losing its most prominent pillars instead of reinforcing them? Is this merely a set of sporting and financial decisions with their own reasons, or is Al-Ahli paying the price for an administrative flaw bigger than the departure of a single player or coach?

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    From the summit to the dismantling of the project

    Losing Mahrez alone was enough to spark the fans' fury. This was no ordinary name on the roster. He delivered for Al-Ahli, featuring in 122 matches, scoring 37 goals and providing 46 assists, and he proved central to the team lifting both the AFC Champions League Elite and the Super Cup.

    Then came Kessié, one of the most influential midfielders of the past three years. The Ivorian played 119 matches for Al-Ahli, scoring 26 goals and setting up 14 more, and he too formed part of the side that won the three titles before leaving for free at the end of his contract.

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    After the players came the blow of Jaïssle. The German coach was no passing manager. He spent three seasons in charge, leading Al-Ahli to two Asian titles and the Super Cup, before resigning just before the start of the season and later moving to Newcastle. 

    The club officially confirmed he left of his own accord and that he is committed to paying the release clause. Yet the timing alone was enough to disrupt a project whose preparations for the new season he had helped to build.

    Here lies the paradox. Al-Ahli did not lose their influential figures after a failed season or a sporting collapse. They did so after two years of continental success,

     and that is the point that makes the fans' anger understandable, because the supporter sees no logical reason to dismantle a team that reached the summit instead of investing in its success and building upon it.

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    Abdullah Radeef: when details turn into a crisis

    The Abdullah Radif saga has thrown up a fresh question. Al-Ahli announced they had signed the player on a free transfer, then the deal stalled in a way that caught everyone off guard.

    What came next was talk of a collapse tied to the agent and commissions. If proven true, that would be extremely serious. Not because one player's deal can reshape a club's future, but because such details expose how sensitive the day-to-day handling of these files is within a system that is meant to run to clear professional standards.

    A distinction must be drawn here between confirmed facts and the accounts doing the rounds. Nobody can assert the existence of brokers, "fake deals" or a plot to destroy Al-Ahli without official evidence. Yet the run of events and the conflicting decisions justify one question: has the problem now become the management of the project itself?

  • Is there really a conspiracy?

    Fans love the idea of a conspiracy to bring down Al-Ahli after their dominance of Asia. For now, though, it's a theory with no evidence behind it. 

    What you can actually see is a run of decisions that raise eyebrows. Mahrez has gone. Kessié has left. Jaïssle departed at a delicate moment, and confusion has swirled around several signing files.

    You can discuss these topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

    Take each case on its own and the logic holds up. Mahrez had contractual considerations, Kessié's contract expired, and Jaïssle was the one who handed in his resignation. The transfer market, by its nature, throws up negotiations that stall and get reworked. 

    Supporters don't judge these files one by one, however. They see them as pieces of a single picture: a team that built a sporting empire, then started shedding its key parts one after another.

    That's where the hardest question surfaces. Is this simply a transitional phase? Or do Al-Ahli lack a clear plan to protect their project now they've reached the summit?

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    Al-Ahly does not need a miracle: it needs stability

    Al-Ahly supporters do not necessarily demand that every player be kept regardless of circumstances, nor do they reject the idea of change. What they want is to understand the direction. When a major player departs, a replacement must be in place. 

    The departure of a successful coach demands a clear plan for who will continue the project. And when a deal breaks down, the club must not become so trapped in the details that its entire market is thrown into disarray.

    Al-Ahly now face a test greater than merely competing for a new title. Can they turn the success of the past two years into a long-term project? Or were the achievements a brief peak, to be followed by a rebuild from scratch?

    So far, the biggest victim of the uncertainty is neither the management nor the players who have left. It is the fans. The supporter who lived through two nights of Asian coronation expected to watch his team grow stronger, not to start asking why its stars and coach have departed, and why some simple matters have turned into crises.

    Talk of a "conspiracy" may be premature, but talk of a flaw that warrants investigation and review has become more reasonable. If Al-Ahly want to preserve their standing, they must answer one question clearly: what happened to the project that carried them to the summit of Asia?

    Titles are not built simply by gathering stars. They are built by preserving the stability that makes a team. Al-Ahly possessed that stability for a period, and because of it achieved what many others could not. But keep squandering the project's components without clear replacements, and the achievement turns from the beginning of an empire into nothing more than a fond memory in the fans' minds.

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