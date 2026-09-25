Between Al-Dawsari and Al-Hamdan: save the Saudi national team from the fans of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr!

The international break no longer unites the scattered fans of rival clubs behind the single national team they all share. It has become the moment the battleground shifts from which team is best to which player is best.
Across our Arab world, this is now commonplace, particularly within the Saudi national team. Fans of the various clubs, above all Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, compete to prove their players tower over the rest.
The matter does not end there. It stretches to tearing down the rival club's players and pinning every problem the national team suffers squarely on them.