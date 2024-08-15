'Better luck next time Siyabonga Ngezana!  Kaizer Chiefs fans were going to make noise but look at stupid Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters celebrating' - Fans

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender's hopes were dashed following FCSB's disappointing defeat in Europe's premier club competition.

Bafana Bafana international Siyabonga Ngezana and his FCSB teammates failed to qualify for the 2024/25 Uefa Champions League group stage.

The Romanian Super Liga champions were knocked out in the third qualifying round after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Sparta Praha on Tuesday.

Ngezana will now play for FCSB in the 2024/25 Uefa Europa League playoff round and fans have reacted to his setback.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the most interesting comments from fans on social media.

