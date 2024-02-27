Best of the rest: Eric Tinkler vs Gavin Hunt in the race to secure top two finish in the PSL

The race for second place in the Premier Soccer League heats up as Cape Town City hosts SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Matsatsantsa are currently striving to recover after they failed to advance to the quarter-final round of the Caf Confederation Cup. Their 1-1 draw with Modern Future at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday placed them at the bottom of Group A with one match remaining.

Meanwhile, in the PSL, Gavin Hunt's team are tied on 30 points with the Citizens, with SuperSport trailing slightly on goal difference.

GOAL previews this intriguing matchup by examining both teams' current form, and insights from the coaches and key players to watch.