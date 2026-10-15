Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about Inter-Bruges 3-4, focusing on Nicolò Tresoldi's performance. The 23-year-old Italian-German striker scored three of the Belgian side's four goals: "He's a good player. But if I look at the goals: he scored one from a penalty, one was gifted to him and he only had to tap the other in. I recognise that he's good, but let's look beyond those goals and analyse his performance."
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Bergomi: “Tresoldi is good, but he scored one goal from the penalty spot, one was gifted to him and he just tapped the other in”
Bergomi adds: "I know how good this young man is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is talented, but I don't know which he might choose. I do ask myself one question: what does he feel deep down? Only he knows that. All I know is that it would be better if he didn't make his choice solely for the opportunity, thinking, 'Maybe I'll go there because I'll play more.' I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart."
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