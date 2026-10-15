Bergomi adds: "I know how good this young man is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is talented, but I don't know which he might choose. I do ask myself one question: what does he feel deep down? Only he knows that. All I know is that it would be better if he didn't make his choice solely for the opportunity, thinking, 'Maybe I'll go there because I'll play more.' I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart."



