Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
cm grafica tresoldi club brugge 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Bergomi: “Tresoldi is good, but he scored one goal from the penalty spot, one was gifted to him and he just tapped the other in”

N. Tresoldi
Inter
Italy
Serie A

The former Inter defender discusses the 23-year-old Bruges forward who scored a hat-trick against Inter.

Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about Inter-Bruges 3-4, focusing on Nicolò Tresoldi's performance. The 23-year-old Italian-German striker scored three of the Belgian side's four goals: "He's a good player. But if I look at the goals: he scored one from a penalty, one was gifted to him and he only had to tap the other in. I recognise that he's good, but let's look beyond those goals and analyse his performance."


  • Bergomi adds: "I know how good this young man is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is talented, but I don't know which he might choose. I do ask myself one question: what does he feel deep down? Only he knows that. All I know is that it would be better if he didn't make his choice solely for the opportunity, thinking, 'Maybe I'll go there because I'll play more.' I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
BOL

BOL

Serie A

17 Oct 2026

INT

INT