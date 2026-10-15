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cm grafica tresoldi club brugge 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Bergomi: “Tresoldi is good, but he scored one from the penalty spot, one was gifted to him and he only had to tap the other in”

N. Tresoldi
G. Bergomi
Italy
Inter

The former Inter defender discusses the 22-year-old Bruges forward who scored a hat-trick against Inter

Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender, looked back on Inter-Bruges 3-4 in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, focusing on Nicolò Tresoldi's performance. The 22-year-old Italian-German striker scored three of the Belgian side's four goals: "He's strong. But if I analyse the goals: he scored one from the penalty spot, one was gifted to him and he just tapped the other in. I recognise that he's strong, but let's look beyond those goals and analyse the performance."


  • Bergomi adds: "I know how good this lad is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is a good player, but I don’t know which he might choose. I do ask myself one question, though: what does this lad feel inside? Only he knows that. All I know is that he would be better off not making a choice based solely on opportunity, thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll go there because I’ll play more.’ I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart".


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