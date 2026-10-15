Bergomi adds: "I know how good this lad is, and now he will have to decide whether to represent Italy or Germany. He is a good player, but I don’t know which he might choose. I do ask myself one question, though: what does this lad feel inside? Only he knows that. All I know is that he would be better off not making a choice based solely on opportunity, thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll go there because I’ll play more.’ I hope he looks within himself and chooses with his heart".



